Ad Astra:' space, fatherhood, and identity

Our critics review "Ad Astra," starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut who goes into space looking for his missing father, played by Tommy Lee Jones; "Rambo: Last Blood," Sylvester Stallone’s fifth time playing Rambo, and this time the story happens in Mexico; "Downton Abbey," the continuing saga of the Crawley family from the popular British TV series of the same name; "Between Two Ferns: The Movie," based on Zack Galifinakis’ "Funny or Die" talk show.