On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board voted 7-4 to approve the so-called Tropical Forest Standard, a blueprint for how to send corporate money into developing nations. The goal is to slow the widespread devastation in the Amazon and other rainforests. But some environmental organizations oppose the plan, including Greenpeace, Amazon Watch and the Center for Biological Diversity.
California regulators approve controversial carbon offset plan
Joshua Emerson Smith - San Diego Union Tribune
Madeleine Brand
