In California, 30 million people could be without drinking water under a doomsday scenario that envisions the breaching of the levees surrounding the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta. Right now, the delta is sinking. It's now 10 feet below sea level. And the levees are threatened by rising sea levels from climate change.
Sinking Sacramento Delta puts Californians at risk
