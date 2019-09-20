Sinking Sacramento Delta puts Californians at risk

Hosted by
Sacramento Delta, February 2017.

Sacramento Delta, February 2017. Credit: Pacific Southwest Region USFWS (CC BY 2.0).

In California, 30 million people could be without drinking water under a doomsday scenario that envisions the breaching of the levees surrounding the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta. Right now, the delta is sinking. It's now 10 feet below sea level. And the levees are threatened by rising sea levels from climate change.

Credits

Guest:
Dennis Baldocchi - UC Berkeley Labor Center

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells