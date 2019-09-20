Will the New England Patriots oust Antonio Brown?

Hosted by
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has lost his endorsement deal with Nike over sexual assault allegations. They surfaced the day after Brown left the Oakland Raiders to join the New England Patriots. Several NFL quarterbacks are also out from injuries. In baseball, the Angels’ $430 million man Mike Trout is about to undergo a season-ending foot surgery.

Credits

Guests:
Jason Sklar - one half of the Sklar brothers comedy team, and cohost of the “View From the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers, Randy Sklar - comedian and sports commentator - @SklarBrothers

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells