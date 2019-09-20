New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has lost his endorsement deal with Nike over sexual assault allegations. They surfaced the day after Brown left the Oakland Raiders to join the New England Patriots. Several NFL quarterbacks are also out from injuries. In baseball, the Angels’ $430 million man Mike Trout is about to undergo a season-ending foot surgery.
Will the New England Patriots oust Antonio Brown?
Credits
Guests:
Jason Sklar - one half of the Sklar brothers comedy team, and cohost of the “View From the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers, Randy Sklar - comedian and sports commentator - @SklarBrothers
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells