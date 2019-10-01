Horses keep dying at Santa Anita. Why can't California shut down racing?

Hosted by
Horse racing at Santa Anita Park.

Horse racing at Santa Anita Park. Credit: Pixabay.

The fall horse racing season started last weekend at Santa Anita and one horse has already died. Emtech, a 3-year-old colt, came down the stretch on Saturday and fell, breaking both of his front legs. He had to be euthanized on the track.

It’s the 32nd fatality at Santa Anita since December. Emtech’s death is drawing the ire of state officials and raising questions about the so-called “sport of kings.”

Last week, just days before Emtech died, Governor Gavin Newsom said horse racing’s time could be up in California. He says he plans to appoint a new leader to the California Horse Racing Board, and to more strictly scrutinize the group.

Credits

Guest:
John Cherwa - LA Times contributor - @jcherwa

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney, Devan Schwartz