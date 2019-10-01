Horses keep dying at Santa Anita. Why can't California shut down racing?

The fall horse racing season started last weekend at Santa Anita and one horse has already died. Emtech, a 3-year-old colt, came down the stretch on Saturday and fell, breaking both of his front legs. He had to be euthanized on the track.

It’s the 32nd fatality at Santa Anita since December. Emtech’s death is drawing the ire of state officials and raising questions about the so-called “sport of kings.”

Last week, just days before Emtech died, Governor Gavin Newsom said horse racing’s time could be up in California. He says he plans to appoint a new leader to the California Horse Racing Board, and to more strictly scrutinize the group.