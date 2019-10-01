Writer James Poniewozik argues that Donald Trump as a television character was born in 1980 on the Today Show with Tom Brokaw. That character has transformed into who we see every day on our TVs. His new book is called "Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the fracturing of America."
How TV and Trump have influenced one another
