State Department officials will not attend impeachment depositions, says Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is now blocking five current and former State Department officials from talking to House lawmakers this week. Three House committees have requested depositions with the officials -- as part of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

In a letter to the chairman of one of those committees, Pompeo accused them of trying to intimidate the five officials. Democrats have shot back, saying Pompeo needs to stop intimidating State Department witnesses to protect himself and president Trump.

Meanwhile, Pompeo is implicated in the controversial phone call between President Trump and the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Pompeo was reportedly on the call between the two, in which President Trump tried to pressure Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden.