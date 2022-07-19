KCRW’s Dan Wilcox spins an exclusive DJ set featuring five new artists and 1974 classic by John Cale resonates right now.

His playlist:

Automatic - "Lucy"

Zenizen - "Aja"

Plato III - "It's Alright, It's Okay"

Cola - "So Excited"

Say She She - "Norma"

John Cale - "Ship of Fools"

Follow all of the music from this week’s Summer Mixtape series on our Spotify playlist:

He also says of indie rock musician Bartees Strange, who spoke with Press Play earlier in today’s show: “You have to appreciate how ambitious he is as an artist and this new record that he's just released. It's rare when you have an artist who covers so many different genres on one record. You've got some songs that are straight ahead indie rocks, some hip-hop, some real deep heavy soul records. But it's all presented with this very clear, singular vision.”