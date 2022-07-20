Valida’s DJ set takes you from sadness to liberation and joy

Valida Carroll’s playlist reflects Laura Veirs’ process of healing, based on her album “Found Light.” KCRW’s DJ says, “Healing is not linear. Some days you can feel amazing, and you feel on top of the world. ‘Yeah, this is the new me, I don't need nobody, I can do this.’ But then you’re also like, ‘Okay, wait a second. I'm all by myself.’ So this is also pretty scary, and it hurts. … And it's liberating. There's so many emotions happening at once.”

KCRW’s Valida Carroll spins an exclusive DJ set inspired by indie-folk musician Laura Veirs, whose new album “Found Light” is about going through divorce and rediscovering herself as a solo artist. This set features songs that communicate sadness, confusion, anger, liberation, and happiness.

She says of Veirs: “She's so direct in the way she expresses her feelings, and she doesn't hold back. And she is light and airy, but she is super hard as well. … I loved how she paints a picture in every song like I'm right there with her.”

Her playlist: 

  • Aretha Franklin – “Nobody Knows the Way I Feel”
  • Everything But the Girl – “Good Cop Bad Cop”
  • PPP – “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover”
  • The Soup Dragons – “I’m Free”
  • Lauren Ruth Ward – “Make Love To Myself”
  • Astrud Gilberto – “Who Needs Forever (Thievery Mix)”
  • Kaytranada – “Leave Me Alone”
  • Jamie Drake – “It’s A New Life”

Follow all of the music from this week’s Summer Mixtape series on our Spotify playlist:

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins