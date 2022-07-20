KCRW’s Valida Carroll spins an exclusive DJ set inspired by indie-folk musician Laura Veirs, whose new album “Found Light” is about going through divorce and rediscovering herself as a solo artist. This set features songs that communicate sadness, confusion, anger, liberation, and happiness.

She says of Veirs: “She's so direct in the way she expresses her feelings, and she doesn't hold back. And she is light and airy, but she is super hard as well. … I loved how she paints a picture in every song like I'm right there with her.”

Her playlist:

Aretha Franklin – “Nobody Knows the Way I Feel”

Everything But the Girl – “Good Cop Bad Cop”

PPP – “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover”

The Soup Dragons – “I’m Free”

Lauren Ruth Ward – “Make Love To Myself”

Astrud Gilberto – “Who Needs Forever (Thievery Mix)”

Kaytranada – “Leave Me Alone”

Jamie Drake – “It’s A New Life”

Follow all of the music from this week’s Summer Mixtape series on our Spotify playlist: