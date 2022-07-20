KCRW’s Valida Carroll spins an exclusive DJ set inspired by indie-folk musician Laura Veirs, whose new album “Found Light” is about going through divorce and rediscovering herself as a solo artist. This set features songs that communicate sadness, confusion, anger, liberation, and happiness.
She says of Veirs: “She's so direct in the way she expresses her feelings, and she doesn't hold back. And she is light and airy, but she is super hard as well. … I loved how she paints a picture in every song like I'm right there with her.”
Her playlist:
- Aretha Franklin – “Nobody Knows the Way I Feel”
- Everything But the Girl – “Good Cop Bad Cop”
- PPP – “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover”
- The Soup Dragons – “I’m Free”
- Lauren Ruth Ward – “Make Love To Myself”
- Astrud Gilberto – “Who Needs Forever (Thievery Mix)”
- Kaytranada – “Leave Me Alone”
- Jamie Drake – “It’s A New Life”
Follow all of the music from this week’s Summer Mixtape series on our Spotify playlist: