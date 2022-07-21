Anthony Valadez spins an exclusive DJ set inspired by Maxwell and the neo-soul movement. “That voice — butter. That soul … it’s so timeless,” he says of Maxwell.

He continues, “In the clubs, I remember there were DJs playing ‘Ascension,’ one of his singles from ‘96. And I was like, ‘How'd you get that on vinyl?’ And I remember going to record stores, trying to find that cut because it was like the perfect record. You can play [it] in a 10 p.m. set when folks are walking in or last call. You throw that one on, and [it was] a perfect way to kind of send folks home.”

Valadez calls his playlist “the butter mix.” It includes tracks from D’Angelo, Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu and more.

Anthony Valadez’s playlist:

D'Angelo - “Brown Sugar” (Full Crate Remix)

Chaka Khan - “Sweet Thing” (Kon Edit)

Erykah Badu - “The Healer”

Anita Baker - “Caught Up in the Rapture Of Love”

Prince - “Let's Go Crazy” (Kon Flip)

Aaliyah vs Prince - “Rock The Boat” (The Lake Minnetonka Mix)

Minnie Ripperton x A Tribe Called Quest - “Baby, This Love I Have” (Edit)

Stevie Wonder - “Knocks Me Off My Feet”

The Roots - “The Next Movement”

Ckay - “Love Nwantiti” (Remix)

Kool and The Gang - “Summer Madness” (CMANN's Bossa Nova Edit)

Follow all of the music from this week’s Summer Mixtape series on our Spotify playlist: