Tune into Wyldeflower’s DJ set inspired by Regina Spektor

KCRW’s Wyldeflower spins an exclusive DJ set inspired by singer-songwriter Regina Spektor. It includes tracks from Spektor, Fiona Apple, Jimetta Rose, and Khruangbin.

“She has very strong vocal melodies paired with a world of sonic fluctuations,” Wyldeflower says of Spektor. “She ranges from classic piano to that single baseline on ‘Rejazz,’ to very electronic and theatrical tunes specifically on this new record.”

Tune into KCRW on Wednesdays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for more music curation from Wyldeflower.