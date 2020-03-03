All this talk about coronavirus might make you want to dart out to the store and pick up a bottle of hand sanitizer -- or six. Well good luck finding one. Brands like Purell are flying off shelves, and many stores are sold out. Customers are turning to Amazon and finding bottles that typically sell for about $5 are going for upwards of $20.

To avoid the price gouging, you can make hand sanitizer yourself.

Ingredients

2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol (99% isopropyl alcohol is perfect)

1/3 cup of aloe vera gel

Instructions

-Stir ingredients and put them into a clean soap bottle or reuse an old pump bottle.

-Add a few drops of essential oil if you want it scented.

*Some places are suggesting that vodka will work in lieu of rubbing alcohol. This isn’t entirely true. You’ll need at least 60% isopropyl alcohol to kill bacteria. Vodka is only about 40%. So maybe save that for a drink later.