Little sick leave and Trump health policies may worsen coronavirus outbreak in US

Marcher at "Linking Together: March to Save Our Care" rally at the U.S. Capitol on June 28, 2017. Photo credit: Mobilus In Mobili/CC BY-SA 2.0

Public health officials say if you think you might have the coronavirus, then stay home. But that can mean a loss of income, which many people likely can’t afford.

The Trump administration has spent three years shrinking public health programs and access to affordable health care.

About a quarter of American workers don’t have the right to sick leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And more than half of workers in service industries -- where they’re most likely to be in contact with the public -- have no sick leave.

Business columnist Michael Hiltzik argues that America’s working culture and healthcare system will only worsen the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.

Michael Hiltzik - Los Angeles Times - @hiltzikm

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin