Public health officials say if you think you might have the coronavirus, then stay home. But that can mean a loss of income, which many people likely can’t afford.

The Trump administration has spent three years shrinking public health programs and access to affordable health care.

About a quarter of American workers don’t have the right to sick leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And more than half of workers in service industries -- where they’re most likely to be in contact with the public -- have no sick leave.

Business columnist Michael Hiltzik argues that America’s working culture and healthcare system will only worsen the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.