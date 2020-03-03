Voting on Super Tuesday, outside money pouring into California races

Angelenos vote at the Veterans Memorial Complex in Culver City, March 3, 2020.

Voters in 14 states and one territory head to the polls today for primary elections. Nearly 1300 delegates – about one-third of the total – are up for grabs today. According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, Bernie Sanders is still the national frontrunner.

In California, with 415 pledged delegates at stake, Sanders holds a commanding lead, with Joe Biden as a solid second. Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren are hoping to crash the 15% threshold needed to win delegates.

Californians are also navigating a new voting system. Nearly 1000 voting centers are open today across Los Angeles County – all until 8 p.m. Voting centers have been designed to be user-friendly with new technology like touchscreen computers, adjustable display settings, and audio headsets.

Meanwhile, a ton of outside money has been going into California legislative races.

