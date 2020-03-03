Voters in 14 states and one territory head to the polls today for primary elections. Nearly 1300 delegates – about one-third of the total – are up for grabs today. According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, Bernie Sanders is still the national frontrunner.

In California, with 415 pledged delegates at stake, Sanders holds a commanding lead, with Joe Biden as a solid second. Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren are hoping to crash the 15% threshold needed to win delegates.

Californians are also navigating a new voting system. Nearly 1000 voting centers are open today across Los Angeles County – all until 8 p.m. Voting centers have been designed to be user-friendly with new technology like touchscreen computers, adjustable display settings, and audio headsets.

Meanwhile, a ton of outside money has been going into California legislative races.