Biden wants Port of LA to work 24/7 to relieve supply chain congestion, as holidays approach

The congested Port of Los Angeles is shown in San Pedro, California, U.S., September 29, 2021.

The congested Port of Los Angeles is shown in San Pedro, California, U.S., September 29, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo.

President Biden announced today that the Port of Los Angeles is going to operate around-the-clock to try to ease some of the supply chain issues. The Port of Long Beach is already doing so. Dozens of container ships have been backed up for weeks up and down the Southern California coast, and it’s not just happening here. Ports in New York, New Jersey, and Georgia are also seeing backups. 

Credits

Guest:

  • Ana Swanson - reporter covering trade and international economics for the New York Times

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser