Biden wants Port of LA to work 24/7 to relieve supply chain congestion, as holidays approach

President Biden announced today that the Port of Los Angeles is going to operate around-the-clock to try to ease some of the supply chain issues. The Port of Long Beach is already doing so. Dozens of container ships have been backed up for weeks up and down the Southern California coast, and it’s not just happening here. Ports in New York, New Jersey, and Georgia are also seeing backups.
Credits
Guest:
- Ana Swanson - reporter covering trade and international economics for the New York Times