Biden’s approval rating sinks to Trump territory — due to Afghanistan withdrawal, refugee crisis, and more

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he participates in the virtual CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he participates in the virtual CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo.

President Biden’s average approval rating has dropped from a high of 55% in late March and April to about 44% now, and those ratings are dropping quickest among Black and Latino voters, according to the Pew Research Center. Americans’ top concerns include the messy exit from Afghanistan, the treatment of Haitian refugees at the border, and the failure of Democrats to come together on voting rights and police reform.

