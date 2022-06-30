Critics review new film releases. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is the animation about a 12-year-old kid trying to become the world’s best supervillain. “The Forgiven” is about a rich, divorce-bound couple driving to a party and accidentally killing a young Moroccan man in a hit-and-run. “Mr. Malcolm's List” follows a young woman who courts a rich, mysterious man in 19th century England, based on the novel of the same name. “Accepted” is a documentary about the controversial teaching methods of the founder of T.M. Landry College Preparatory, whose students used to all be accepted into the U.S.’ top colleges.
‘Accepted’ is flipside of ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ scandal, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani
- Jacqueline Coley - editor for Rotten Tomatoes and co-host of the new podcast “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” - @THATJacqueline