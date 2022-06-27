Is Supreme Court blurring the line between church and state?

Activists hold a cross in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2022.

Activists hold a cross in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo.

The Supreme Court has sided with a high school football coach who led prayers on the field after a game. In the 6-3 vote, the court ruled that he has the right to openly express his religion, even at his public school. The decision follows another case where the court’s conservative majority ruled that religious schools are allowed to receive state public funding.

