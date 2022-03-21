Starting today, the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding four days of confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. She’s the first Black woman to be nominated to the high court. Republicans say she’s soft on crime and gets funding from left-wing dark money groups, while Democrats point to her record as proof of ability.
Will Senate green-light Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court? What to expect
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica