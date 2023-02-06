Abortion opponents celebrated last summer’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Now they’re looking for other ways to undo both federal and state regulations around the ability to terminate a pregnancy.

In Texas, a group of anti-abortion medical organizations and doctors has sued to end the FDA’s decades-old approval of a drug called mifepristone, which is one of two drugs used to end an early pregnancy. A decision in the case could come as soon as this week. If abortion opponents are successful, the ruling could upend protections even in blue states like California and New York, where the right to an abortion is enshrined in the state constitutions.