As impeachment inquiry ratchets up, who are the ‘Three Amigos?’

Today a former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is testifying to House committees about why he abruptly left his post.

The committees are also hearing more from Kurt Volker, who was a go-between for Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Ukranian officials.

Volker was reportedly a member of the self-named Three Amigos, which included Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland.

According to testimony from a senior State Department official, the Three Amigos were running a shadow foreign policy campaign on Ukraine for the White House in the leadup to the phone call between President Trump and Ukranian President Zelensky.