Scientists say climate change is an urgent problem that needs drastic action, but not everyone buys it. And so, astrophysics professor Adam Frank suggests that we should reframe the debate in a more positive light. Rather than place blame, he believes we should talk about climate change as a story of humanity’s evolutionary success.
Reframing climate change as a symptom of evolutionary success
Credits
Guest:
Adam Frank - professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester; author of “Light of the Stars: Alien Worlds and the Fate of the Earth”
Host:
Barbara Bogaev
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells