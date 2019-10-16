Scotty Bowers died earlier this week. He was 96. He was a matchmaker of sorts in Hollywood. He found gay and straight partners for some top celebrities -- at a time when being queer was kept secret or heavily criticized. He claimed that some of his clients were Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and Spencer Tracy. He even claimed that FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was one of his sexual partners.
Remembering Scotty Bowers, the ‘male madame to the stars’
