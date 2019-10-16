What are moderate voters looking for in a presidential candidate?

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio U.S., October 15, 2019.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio U.S., October 15, 2019. Photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

After Tuesday’s fourth Democratic debate, one question is on voters’ minds: is there an alternative to the front-runners? Is there someone who steers more center, and can attract people who may be concerned about Joe Biden’s issues (e.g., his son Hunter’s investments and relationship to Ukraine) or put off by progressive policies of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders? Could a candidate like Amy Klobuchar Pete Buttigieg be that more moderate alternative? 

And what do voters in key swing states (Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania) really want?

Sahil Kapur - national political reporter for Bloomberg - @sahilkapur

Barbara Bogaev

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells