What are moderate voters looking for in a presidential candidate?

After Tuesday’s fourth Democratic debate, one question is on voters’ minds: is there an alternative to the front-runners? Is there someone who steers more center, and can attract people who may be concerned about Joe Biden’s issues (e.g., his son Hunter’s investments and relationship to Ukraine) or put off by progressive policies of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders? Could a candidate like Amy Klobuchar Pete Buttigieg be that more moderate alternative?

And what do voters in key swing states (Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania) really want?