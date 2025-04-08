Palm Springs to Canadians: You’re welcome here, despite Trump’s rhetoric

President Trump has slapped tariffs on Canada, repeatedly said it should become the 51st state, and called its former prime minister “Governor Trudeau.” Now some Canadians are saying they don’t want to vacation in Palm Springs, and are considering flying further south to Mexico or Costa Rica. In response, Palm Springs now has banners and flags on lamp posts that proclaim love for Canada.

The city’s mayor, Ron DeHarte, tells KCRW that Canadian tourists have visited Palm Springs for decades, spending weeks there and becoming part of the community. “They volunteer, they’re active, they participate in our arts and culture programs. And you see them everywhere. … [The banners and flags were] just an important way for us to say, ‘Thank you … we’re going to be here and welcome you back next year.’”

DeHarte says he received emails expressing disappointment with the U.S. and the Trump administration’s policies, heard local anecdotes about Canadians leaving earlier, and saw two airlines shortening their seasonal routes.

He notes that Canada significantly contributes to Palm Springs’ livelihood. “Our local tourism economy is the wait staff in restaurants, it's the janitors, it's the chefs, it's the short line cooks, it's the maids in the hotel rooms, it's our service members. Everybody who works in the tourism industry, this is having an impact on them. And when our economy is hit, it hits people. … These are life impacts that are happening because of decisions made in Washington that we have no control over.”

What accounts for Canadians’ historic affection toward Palm Springs? They connect with the culture, DeHarte says. “They fit right in with the friendly environment of Palm Springs. They appreciate and they know what Palm Springs is about, and that's being a welcoming, embracing city that is open arms for everybody. And we're a very diverse city.”