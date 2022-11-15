Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 workers, according to the New York Times. That’s part of a wave of cuts at some of the biggest tech companies. Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, laid off more than 11,000 employees, which is about 13% of its workforce. Twitter laid off thousands as well. There have been similar layoffs at Salesforce, Stripe, Redfin, and Lyft.
Layoffs at Amazon, Meta, Twitter: What do they say about US economy?
Credits
Guest:
- Karen Weise - tech reporter covering Amazon, NYT - @KYWeise