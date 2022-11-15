Layoffs at Amazon, Meta, Twitter: What do they say about US economy?

A worker handles Amazon packages along a conveyor belt. The tech company plans to lay off 10,000 workers, according to the New York Times.

A worker handles Amazon packages along a conveyor belt. The tech company plans to lay off 10,000 workers, according to the New York Times. Photo by Shutterstock.

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 workers, according to the New York Times. That’s part of a wave of cuts at some of the biggest tech companies. Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, laid off more than 11,000 employees, which is about 13% of its workforce. Twitter laid off thousands as well. There have been similar layoffs at Salesforce, Stripe, Redfin, and Lyft. 

