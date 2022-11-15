The Church of Scientology has been at the center of two high-profile rape trials. Actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson is accused of drugging and raping three women nearly two decades ago. The women were also members of Scientology, and they say church officials tried to stop them from going public. Also, Hollywood director and former Scientologist Paul Haggis was found guilty in a civil trial last week for raping a publicist. He says it was consensual and claims the allegations against him were fabricated by the church to destroy his reputation. The Church of Scientology is not a party to either case.