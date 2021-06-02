What it’s like booking an Airbnb now — prices are way up

If you went to an airport over Memorial Day weekend, it probably felt like the pandemic was over. Nearly 2 million people traveled on May 28 compared to 300,000 a year ago, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

And as more people make travel plans, they need somewhere to stay. Hotel rates are rising, with some places in Cancun and Hawaii charging more than they did before the pandemic.

Prices are high on Airbnb too. Now people are complaining that price gouging may be happening.

Some of the surge pricing can be traced to high cleaning fees, due in part to the pandemic, according to Washington Post reporter Hannah Sampson. Local taxes are also being imposed on bookers.