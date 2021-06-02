MeToo movement reaches craft beer industry as Modern Times CEO resigns

The craft beer industry is having a #MeToo moment. The founder and CEO of Modern Times Beer stepped down last month amid allegations he didn’t take harassment claims seriously.

Allegations of sexism, harassment, and toxic work environments in the beer industry have recently come to a head. And as in other industries that faced #MeToo moments, a few claims made by women quickly turned into hundreds, followed by resignations and work stoppages. 

One of the most high-profile reckonings happened in Southern California. The founder and CEO of San Diego-based Modern Times Beer stepped down last month amid allegations he didn’t take harassment claims seriously. Craft beer is an overwhelmingly male and white industry. 

