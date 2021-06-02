MeToo movement reaches craft beer industry as Modern Times CEO resigns

Allegations of sexism, harassment, and toxic work environments in the beer industry have recently come to a head. And as in other industries that faced #MeToo moments, a few claims made by women quickly turned into hundreds, followed by resignations and work stoppages.

One of the most high-profile reckonings happened in Southern California. The founder and CEO of San Diego-based Modern Times Beer stepped down last month amid allegations he didn’t take harassment claims seriously. Craft beer is an overwhelmingly male and white industry.