Can employers legally require on-site workers to be vaccinated against COVID?

As more businesses reopen and people are back working in person, many companies have resisted issuing vaccine requirements, fearing it could land them in a huge legal fight.

As employers and employees continue to negotiate what “the office” will look like going forward, one of the big sticking points will likely be whether employers can require staff coming into work to get vaccinated. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, they can. But so far, a lot of companies have resisted issuing vaccine requirements out of fears it could land them in a huge legal fight. 

