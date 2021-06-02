As employers and employees continue to negotiate what “the office” will look like going forward, one of the big sticking points will likely be whether employers can require staff coming into work to get vaccinated. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, they can. But so far, a lot of companies have resisted issuing vaccine requirements out of fears it could land them in a huge legal fight.
Can employers legally require on-site workers to be vaccinated against COVID?
Guest:
- Joseph Seiner - law professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law