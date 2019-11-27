'Knives Out’: Murder mystery with a star-studded cast

Thanksgiving is dedicated to family time spent around the dinner table. For some families, that sounds like a disaster. But hopefully it’s not as disastrous as for the bizarre, pugnacious family in the new movie “Knives Out.” The film follows a detective who looks into the death of the family patriarch.

“Knives Out” is written and directed by Rian Johnson, and hearkens back to the classic whodunit films. The cast includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, and Jamie Lee Curtis.