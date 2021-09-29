During this Fat Bear Week, ursine enthusiasts worldwide set their sights on Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve for an annual competition to find the fattest bear in the park. Fans can watch live webcams of bears grazing on some sockeye salmon, and browse photos and descriptions of the chunky contenders, all so they can vote for which bear is worthy of the fat bear crown. Being a fat bear means being a healthy bear that’s better suited to survive the long winter.
Happy Fat Bear Week! You can weigh in on the fattest bear living in an Alaskan national park
- Mike Fitz - creator of Fat Bear Week; former National Park ranger at Katmai; resident naturalist at Explore.org