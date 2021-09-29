During a rally in Georgia over the weekend, former President Trump continued to push The Big Lie — that the 2020 election was stolen from him despite zero credible evidence.

For months, Trump promised that a Republican-ordered audit of Arizona’s election results would prove he actually won the state. Donations from right-wing groups and Trump’s supporters primarily paid for the audit. But when the results came back late last week, they showed President Biden won more votes than previously thought. That didn’t matter to Trump and he continued to push the falsehood.

According to a recent CNN poll, 78% of Republicans don’t believe Biden won. So is The Big Lie permanently damaging American democracy?