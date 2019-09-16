California might require all public universities to offer abortion pills to students

Hosted by
"Keep Abortion Safe And Legal" sign at a at a rally in St Paul, Minnesota.

"Keep Abortion Safe And Legal" sign at a at a rally in St Paul, Minnesota. Credit: Lorie Shaull (CC BY-SA 2.0).

A bill sitting on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk would require all UCs and state universities to offer the abortion pill to students who want it. Gov. Newsom hasn’t said if he’ll sign it. But he indicated he would have signed a previous version that Governor Brown vetoed.

Credits

Guest:
Dr. Julie Cantor - UCLA

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski