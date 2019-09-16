A bill sitting on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk would require all UCs and state universities to offer the abortion pill to students who want it. Gov. Newsom hasn’t said if he’ll sign it. But he indicated he would have signed a previous version that Governor Brown vetoed.
California might require all public universities to offer abortion pills to students
