Documentary celebrates pioneering Texas columnist Molly Ivins

Columnist Molly Ivins said whatever she wanted about powerful people, including Dan Quayle, Pat Buchanan, and Newt Gingrich. Hundreds of newspaper carried her syndicated column in which she took an axe to political hypocrisy. She died of cancer in 2007 at age 62. Ivins is the subject of the documentary “Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins.”