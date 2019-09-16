What would it take to impeach Brett Kavanaugh?

Kamala Harris and at least four other presidential candidates are calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. This comes in response to the New York Times' publication of an excerpt from a new book about Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. The book corroborates a sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh while he was a Yale student, and details a second and previously unreported assault allegation.

Also, a federal appeals court has revived one of the emoluments suits against President Trump. A lower court judge had previously dismissed it.

And California lawmakers have sent Governor Gavin Newsom a bill that would ban political parties from having “misleading” names.