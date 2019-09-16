What would it take to impeach Brett Kavanaugh?

President Donald J. Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh pose for photos Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, during the investiture of Justice Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Kamala Harris and at least four other presidential candidates are calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. This comes in response to the New York Times' publication of an excerpt from a new book about Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. The book corroborates a sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh while he was a Yale student, and details a second and previously unreported assault allegation. 

Also, a federal appeals court has revived one of the emoluments suits against President Trump. A lower court judge had previously dismissed it. 

And California lawmakers have sent Governor Gavin Newsom a bill that would ban political parties from having “misleading” names.

Jessica Levinson - law professor at Loyola Law School - @LevinsonJessica

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski