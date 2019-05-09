There’s a rise of so-called grey divorces, which involve couples in their 50s and older. Several factors could be at play, including financial troubles, infidelity, and longer life spans. We hear one woman’s personal experience of late divorce, and look at financial challenges.
The financial pitfalls of getting divorced over 50
In the race for California’s Democratic presidential nomination, who has the advantage so far?
California is important in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, with around 500 delegates. Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden are in currently in the state vying...
50 men accuse USC doctor of sexual misconduct
Fifty male students are accusing USC campus physician Dennis Kelly of harassment and sexual misconduct. The lawsuit began in February with six students.
Divorce looks different at age 50 and up. How do you navigate the financials?
We often hear that 50% of marriages end in divorce, but recent reports show the overall divorce rate is down. This may have something to do with millennials marrying...
