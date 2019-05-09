The financial pitfalls of getting divorced over 50

Hosted by
A hand with a marriage ring.

A hand with a marriage ring. Credit: Pixabay.

There’s a rise of so-called grey divorces, which involve couples in their 50s and older. Several factors could be at play, including financial troubles, infidelity, and longer life spans. We hear one woman’s personal experience of late divorce, and look at financial challenges.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Adriana Cargill