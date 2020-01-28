Trump impeachment trial: Defense rests, what’s next?

President Trump’s defense team wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial today.

Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said, “This is the greatest deliberative body on Earth. In our presentation so far, you’ve now heard from legal scholars from a variety of schools of thought, from a variety of political backgrounds. But they do have a common theme, with a dire warning: Danger, danger, danger.”

Now Senators will have 16 hours over the next few days to question each side.

They haven’t announced whether they’ll agree to call additional witnesses. Lead House impeachment manager and California Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff endorsed the idea: “At the end of the day, nothing is sufficient if the Senate doesn’t decide to have a fair trial. And you simply can’t have a fair trial without witnesses.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly told Republicans he doesn’t have the votes to prevent a call for witnesses to testify.

We get analysis of the past few days.