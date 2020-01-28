Trump unveils Middle East peace plan -- with Israelis in White House

President Trump today unveiled his peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians: “Forging peace between Israelis and Palestinians may be the most difficult challenge of all. All prior administrations from President Lyndon Johnson have tried and bitterly failed. But I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems.”

Trump announced the plan at the White House with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu standing next to him. Notably missing: the Palestinians.

The plan calls for the Palestinians to give up a lot of land in the West Bank.