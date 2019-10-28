Rep. Katie Hill resigns. Will this affect the Democratic party?

California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill announced on Sunday that she’s resigning. She was recently embroiled in scandal: allegations of having affairs with campaign and Congressional staffers; revenge porn; an abusive husband and a messy divorce.
It’s all sparking a big conversation about #MeToo, double standards for women, and whether or not Democrats are holding themselves to a higher standard than their Republican colleagues.
It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.— Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019
See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO