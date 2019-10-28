Rep. Katie Hill resigns. Will this affect the Democratic party?

Hosted by
Katie Hill.

Katie Hill. Credit: U.S. House of Representatives.

California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill announced on Sunday that she’s resigning. She was recently embroiled in scandal: allegations of having affairs with campaign and Congressional staffers; revenge porn; an abusive husband and a messy divorce. 

It’s all sparking a big conversation about #MeToo, double standards for women, and whether or not Democrats are holding themselves to a higher standard than their Republican colleagues.

Credits

Guest:
Heather Caygle - Politico - @heatherscope

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Rebecca Mooney