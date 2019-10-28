Why Joe Biden’s campaign is a slow-motion disaster

Hosted by
Joe Biden speaking with supporters at a community event at the Best Western Regency Inn in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Joe Biden speaking with supporters at a community event at the Best Western Regency Inn in Marshalltown, Iowa. Credit: Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Joe Biden is still hanging onto the frontrunner spot among the Democrats running for president, despite his less-than-stellar debate performances and regular gaffes. He’s also fighting surging enthusiasm from the progressive wing of the party, which sees him as a vestige of the old Democratic party they loathe almost as much as they loathe President Trump. 

It all calls into question the main argument that Biden’s pitching to voters: that he’s the only Democrat who can beat President Trump.

New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi followed Biden for a cover story this week. 

Credits

Guest:
Olivia Nuzzi - New York magazine - @olivianuzzi

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Rebecca Mooney