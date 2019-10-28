Why Joe Biden’s campaign is a slow-motion disaster

Joe Biden is still hanging onto the frontrunner spot among the Democrats running for president, despite his less-than-stellar debate performances and regular gaffes. He’s also fighting surging enthusiasm from the progressive wing of the party, which sees him as a vestige of the old Democratic party they loathe almost as much as they loathe President Trump.

It all calls into question the main argument that Biden’s pitching to voters: that he’s the only Democrat who can beat President Trump.

New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi followed Biden for a cover story this week.