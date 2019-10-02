Behind the scenes of breaking the Harvey Weinstein story

The hotel suite meetings, the open bathrobe, the persistent requests for a massage make up the now well-known sequence of events described by many of the women who’ve accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Nearly 90 accusers have come forward since the New York Times broke the story almost two years ago.

Now NYT journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey have written a book about how they got the story. It’s called “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.”