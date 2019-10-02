Engineering avocados that withstand global warming

Hosted by
Seasoned avocado.

Seasoned avocado. Credit: Pixabay. 

Climate change is threatening the supply of avocados. So scientists in Mexico and the U.S. have now mapped the DNA of several popular varieties of avocados, include Hass. Eventually, they want to modify the genes of these avocados to help them better withstand the changing climate. 

Credits

Guest:
David Yaffe-Bellany - New York Times

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski