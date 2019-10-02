Climate change is threatening the supply of avocados. So scientists in Mexico and the U.S. have now mapped the DNA of several popular varieties of avocados, include Hass. Eventually, they want to modify the genes of these avocados to help them better withstand the changing climate.
Engineering avocados that withstand global warming
