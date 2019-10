At an impromptu press conference today, President Trump defended his behavior on his July phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He also accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of being “treasonous.” Schiff says if the White House doesn’t cooperate, his committee will subpoena documents related to Ukraine.

This morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finally admitted to being on the call between Trump and Zelensky, after avoiding the question for days.