The costs of being a whistleblower

It rarely pays to be a whistleblower. Chelsea Manning spent years in a military prison. Christine Blasey Ford still receives death threats. Edward Snowden lives in exile in Russia. All those people came forward.

Even for those who still remain anonymous, their lives have changed. Many of the women who came forward with sexual assault allegations against powerful men have asked themselves whether it was worthwhile.

Rebecca Traister has written about all this in a New York Magazine piece headlined “The Toll of Me Too: Assessing the costs for those who came forward.”