The Justice Department has expanded its review of the origins of the investigation into Russia’s influence. By making it a criminal probe, the prosecutor overseeing it can now subpoena witnesses and documents, and impanel a grand jury. It’s something President Trump has called for.
Attorney General Bill Barr is investigating the investigators of the 2016 election
Credits
Guest:
Sadie Gurman - Justice Department reporter at the Wall Street Journal - @sgurman
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells