Attorney General Bill Barr is investigating the investigators of the 2016 election

Hosted by
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.

Seal of the United States Department of Justice. Photo courtesy of the U.S Justice Department

The Justice Department has expanded its review of the origins of the investigation into Russia’s influence. By making it a criminal probe, the prosecutor overseeing it can now subpoena witnesses and documents, and impanel a grand jury. It’s something President Trump has called for. 

Credits

Guest:
Sadie Gurman - Justice Department reporter at the Wall Street Journal - @sgurman

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells