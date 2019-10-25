How a small group of men made millions while the rest of us lost our homes

Two years before the housing market collapsed in 2008, Donald Trump said, “I sort of hope that happens because then, people like me would go in and buy.” Well, people like him did. As well as Steve Mnuchin, Tom Barrack, and Wilbur Ross. They were men who, maybe not coincidentally, ended up in or near the Trump administration. A new book focuses on their story and the story of the millions of Americans who lost their homes. The book is “Homewreckers: How a Gang of Wall Street Kingpins, Hedge Fund Magnates, Crooked Banks, and Vulture Capitalists Suckered Millions Out of Their Homes and Demolished the American Dream.”

Aaron Glantz. Photo credit: Sarah Blesener Aaron Glantz. Photo credit: Sarah Blesener