What does ‘Black and Blue’ say about race and policing?

Hosted by
Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson star in “Black and Blue.”

Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson star in “Black and Blue.” Photo credit: Alan Markfield

Our critics review “The Current War,”  about the race to bring electricity to American homes, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse; “Black and Blue,” about a rookie police woman whose body camera catches bad cops shooting a civilian; “Countdown,” a horror movie about an app that tells you exactly when you die, and it might have something to do with your death too; “Frankie,” starring Isabelle Huppert as a woman on her deathbed.

Credits

Guests:
Katie Walsh - reviews films for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx, Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International - @TimGrierson

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells