What does ‘Black and Blue’ say about race and policing?

Our critics review “The Current War,” about the race to bring electricity to American homes, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse; “Black and Blue,” about a rookie police woman whose body camera catches bad cops shooting a civilian; “Countdown,” a horror movie about an app that tells you exactly when you die, and it might have something to do with your death too; “Frankie,” starring Isabelle Huppert as a woman on her deathbed.