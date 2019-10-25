Why GOP senators up for reelection might break with Trump over impeachment

Republicans in Congress are struggling to defend the president against the growing impeachment inquiry. That’s particularly true for senators facing tough re-elections, like Maine’s Susan Collins and Colorado’s Cory Gardner.

On the face of things, it may not seem that way, given the attention-grabbing tactics Republicans have been using in Trump’s defense.

First, 30 or so stormed the secure facility where three House committees were holding their depositions. Most had no right to be there because they didn’t sit on those committees.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution condemning the House inquiry. But that resolution was missing a few key Republican signatures, including Collins and Utah Senator Mitt Romney.