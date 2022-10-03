Several veteran cast members of “Saturday Night Live” have left, and Trevor Noah surprised many when he recently announced plans to quit as host of “The Daily Show.” He didn’t specify when his last episode would be.

Noah didn’t give advance notice to many people on “The Daily Show” or anyone at Comedy Central, and earlier this year, there was a sense that he agreed to contract extensions. That’s according to Eric Deggans, television critic for NPR.

Where will Noah go? Possibly on tour, Deggans suggests.

“He might not be a huge name in stand-up comedy in America, but outside of America, he sells out stadiums. He has a popular and lucrative stand-up comedy career.”

Noah has dabbled with being an executive producer too, and he likely wants to try being an actor, Deggans says.

“Given his facility with accents and mimicry, it seems like it'd be natural for him to try acting. But he hasn't been able to do a lot of that stuff because he's the sole star of a show that is four new episodes a week most weeks. And I was surprised that Comedy Central didn't try to work something out where maybe he would work fewer days in a week.”

